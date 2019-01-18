Deaths in Laois - January 18, 2019

William Turner - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, January 17 of William (Billy) Turner of Temperance Street, Abbeyleix.



In the care of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Rose and Betty and also Henry, nieces Sinead, Catriona and Sorcha, nephew Ciaran, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Martin Glennon - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, January 16 of Martin Glennon of 65 The Fairways, Ballyroan Rd., Abbeyleix and Lisdowney.

Peacefully in the Midlands General Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary, Kathleen and Christina, brother Dan, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Phelans Funeral Home, Durrow from 10am on Friday morning with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Lisdowney for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget.

Pat McNamee - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 16 of Pat McNamee of The Heath, Portlaoise and Virginia, Cavan.

Peacefully in the presence of his family in Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marion, sons Patrick, Barry and James, daughters Shirley, Jenifer, Nicola, Amanda and Louise, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Seamus and Tom. Deeply missed by his siblings Helen, Margaret, Mike, Eugene and Kevin. His brothers in law, sisters in law, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 5pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Arriving to The Church of the Assumption, The Heath for 7pm prayers on Friday evening. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

David Rafter - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 15 of David Rafter of Ardville, Glenside, Portlaoise.

Suddenly. David beloved husband of Vanda and dearly loved father to Stephan, and Amy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, father Martin, mother Elizabeth, father-in-law Les, brothers Jimmy, Christopher, Adrian, Keith, sisters Kathleen, Martina, Dolores, and Linda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and colleagues at Portlaoise Regional Hospital.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home from 6pm on Thursday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to SS Peter and Paul’s church to arrive for 12 noon requiem mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s cemetery, Portlaoise.

Patricia Grey - Rathdowney and Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 15 of Patricia Grey (née O'Connell) of Rathdowney and formerly Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at Esker Ri Nursing Home, Tullamore. Beloved wife of the late Jim and loving sister of Sr. Claire Marie, Sr. Margaret, Philomena, Anthony, Billy, Bobby and the late Rita and sister-in-law of the late Edward. Sadly missed by her family, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, step children and step grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road on Friday from 3pm until 5pm. Funeral Service on Saturday at 10.30am in the Angels Chapel, Mount Jerome Cemetery, followed by cremation.

Patricia Doogue - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, January 15 of Patricia (Patty) Doogue (née Hartill) of 33 Droimnín, Stradbally and Carlow.

Peacefully at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Patrick and much loved mother of Paul, Michele and Mark. Loved and remembered by her family, brothers Paul and Robert, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, wider family and friends.

Funeral Service on Monday at 11am in Castletown Church, Ballylinan followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2.30pm.