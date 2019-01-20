Deaths in Laois - January 20, 2019

Richard Anderson - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 19 of Richard Anderson of 37 Upper Beladd, Portlaoise.



Ex member of the Defence Forces. Beloved husband of Cecilia and predeceased by his brothers Martin, Michael, Liam and his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers John, Tom and Pat, sisters Stella, Betty, Helen and Brigid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his niece, Regina Farrell's home at 4 Rathevan Heights, Portlaoise from 6.30pm to 8pm on Monday evening with rosary commencing at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to SS Peter & Paul's church for 12 noon requiem mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's cemetery.

John Keating - Wolfhill

The death took place on Friday, January 18 of John (Johnny) Keating of Wolfhill and formerly of Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer.

At Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Francis and Paul, and their partners Julie and Sheila, grandsons James and Jake, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 3pm on Sunday with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10.45am followed by removal to Saint Mary's Church, Wolfhill arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.