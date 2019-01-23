Deaths in Laois - January 23, 2019

Leisha Lalor - Timahoe

The death took place on Monday, January 21 of Leisha Lalor (née Daly) of Esker, Timahoe.



Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Denis (Dinny) and predeceased by her brothers Paddy, Johnny, Andy, Michael and Jimmy. She will be sadly missed by her loving sister Catherine Arnold (UK) and step brother Joe Whelan, Monasterevin, sisters-in-law Margaret Daly, Phil Daly, Teresa Lalor, cousins nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her nephew Noel Daly, Cremorgan, Timahoe ON Wednesday from 3pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Wednesday evening. Removal by Whelehan Funeral Directors to Saint Michael’s Church, Timahoe on Thursday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Saint Michael’s Cemetery.

Catherine McGill - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, January 21 of Catherine McGill, formerly O'Connell (née Whelehan) of Ballycarroll, Portarlington.



Peacefully surrounded by her family at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Sadly missed by her loving family Breda, Peter, Brian, Suzanne, Raymond and Barry, brother Michael, son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Julia, Mary, Lorraine and Aisling, grandchildren Adam, Evan, Kelly, Finn, Ruby and Cara, brother-in-law Eddie, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Raymond's residence at Ballycarroll, Portarlington on Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 12 noon until 5pm , family time thereafter. Removal on Wednesday at 6. 50pm arriving St John's Church, Killenard at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.