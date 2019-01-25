Deaths in Laois - January 25, 2019

John Donohue - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 24 of John Donohue of Main Street, Stradbally.



Peacefully in Portlaoise General Hospital in the presence of his loving family. Devoted husband to Vera and sadly missed by his sons and daughters, Donal, Diarmuid, Maria, Eva and John, his daughters-in-law Sinead and Patricia, son-in-law Paul and partners James and Michelle. Loving Grandfather to Conor, Aine, David, Emer, Orla and Noah. Sadly missed by his brothers Owen, Dan and Tom, sisters-in-law Ann, Maureen and Kay, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 3pm to 9pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Friday evening. Arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Saturday at 12 noon for Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.



Rose Hoey - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, January 24 of Rose Hoey (née Taaffe) of Dromin, Louth and formerly of Bracklone Street Portarlington.

Peacefully at her residence. Loving wife of the late Tommy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm travelling via Bracklone Street arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Mary Ring - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, January 23 of Mary Ring (née Keyes) of Balladine, Abbeyleix.

Wife of the late Paddy. Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters -in-law, grandchildren, brother Jim, sisters Pauline and Vera, brother-in-law Billy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Friday with recital of the Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday to The Church Of The Most Holy, Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.