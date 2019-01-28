Deaths in Laois - January 28, 2019

Tim Ryan - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, January 27 of Tim Ryan of Carrigan St, Durrow.



Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Husband of the late Betty. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Sarah and Helena, sister Una, sons-in-law Ger and Noel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Sarah’s) residence at Swan Rd, Durrow from 2pm on Monday. Funeral prayers on Monday evening at 7pm followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow (arriving 7.45pm approx). Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Philomena Doyle - Ballyadams

The death took place on Sunday, January 27 of Philomena Doyle of Ballyadams.

Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Monday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballintubbert Cemetery.



Jim Bracken - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, January 26 of Jim Bracken of 33 Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise.



Reposing in the Chapel of Rest at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am in S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Interment afterwards in S.S. Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Josephine Fitzpatrick - Dublin and Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, January 25 of Josephine Fitzpatrick of Rialto, Dublin and formerly of Graigue, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the care of her family and the staff of Leopardstown Park Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late James and Elizabeth. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Leopardstown Park Hospital on Monday from 2pm until 4pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Isaac Stanley - Ballintubbert

The death took place on Friday, January 25 of Isaac Stanley of Kellyville, Ballintubbert.



Peaceully in his 95th year at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Loving husband of Sadie. He will be fondly remembered by his wife, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing at Droimnin Nursing Home on Sunday from 1pm until 3pm. Reception Service in St. Patrick's Church, Stradbally at 4pm on Sunday. Funeral Service on Monday at 1.30pm followed by burial in Killermogh Churchyard, Balacolla (arriving 3.15pm aprox).

