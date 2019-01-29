Deaths in Laois - January 29, 2019

Maud O'Sullivan - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, January 27 of Maud O'Sullivan (née Rigney) of Orchard Close, Countess Road, Killarney and Portarlington.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Josephs Nursing Home, Kenmare. Maud, beloved wife of the late Michael Timo, loving mother of the late baby Timothy and much loved mother of Ruth, Lousie and Bernadette. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Denis Barror, grandchildren Miriam, Vivien, Suzanne, Aoife, Conor and Dara, great grandchildren Alexa, Cillín and Aoibhe Maud, godchildren Brenda and Catherine, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her son-in-law Dara Bradley and her granddaughter Aislinn.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Muckross Abbey Graveyard, Killarney.

Tim Ryan - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, January 27 of Tim Ryan of Carrigan St, Durrow.

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Husband of the late Betty. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Sarah and Helena, sister Una, sons-in-law Ger and Noel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Sarah’s) residence at Swan Rd, Durrow from 2pm on Monday. Funeral prayers on Monday evening at 7pm followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow (arriving 7.45pm approx). Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Doyle - Ballyadams

The death took place on Sunday, January 27 of Philomena Doyle of Ballyadams.

Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Monday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballintubbert Cemetery.

Josephine Fitzpatrick - Dublin and Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, January 25 of Josephine Fitzpatrick of Rialto, Dublin and formerly of Graigue, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the care of her family and the staff of Leopardstown Park Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late James and Elizabeth. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Leopardstown Park Hospital on Monday from 2pm until 4pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.