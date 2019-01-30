Deaths in Laois - January 30, 2019

Bridget Duggan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, January 29 of Bridget Duggan (née Maher) of Ross, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at her residence. Bridget, predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly mourned by her family, Billy, Judy, Jim, Noreen, John, Jarlath, Regina and Alvara, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, her sister Mary Kenny, brother-in-law Paddy Kenny, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence onWednesday from 5pm with rosary at 9pm and reposing tomorrow Thursday from 3pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Brigid Keenan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, January 29 of Brigid Keenan (née Dunne) of Harbour Street, Mountmellick, and formerly Killeshin.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her daughters Joan and Brigid and son Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neices and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, from 5pm Wednesday. Removal at 6.50pm to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.



Maud O'Sullivan - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, January 27 of Maud O'Sullivan (née Rigney) of Orchard Close, Countess Road, Killarney and Portarlington.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Josephs Nursing Home, Kenmare. Maud, beloved wife of the late Michael Timo, loving mother of the late baby Timothy and much loved mother of Ruth, Lousie and Bernadette. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Denis Barror, grandchildren Miriam, Vivien, Suzanne, Aoife, Conor and Dara, great grandchildren Alexa, Cillín and Aoibhe Maud, godchildren Brenda and Catherine, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her son-in-law Dara Bradley and her granddaughter Aislinn.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Muckross Abbey Graveyard, Killarney.