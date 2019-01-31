Deaths in Laois - January 31, 2019

Erika Leinung - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, January 30 of Erika Leinung (née Zimmezmann) of Bishopswood, Portarlington.



Formerly Hanover and Berlin, Germany. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Jochen, daughter-in-law Emer, grandchildren Kieran and Lucia, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium Harolds Cross Dublin on Friday at 3pm followed by cremation.

Bridget Duggan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, January 29 of Bridget Duggan (née Maher) of Ross, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at her residence. Bridget, predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly mourned by her family, Billy, Judy, Jim, Noreen, John, Jarlath, Regina and Alvara, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, her sister Mary Kenny, brother-in-law Paddy Kenny, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence onWednesday from 5pm with rosary at 9pm and reposing tomorrow Thursday from 3pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Brigid Keenan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, January 29 of Brigid Keenan (née Dunne) of Harbour Street, Mountmellick, and formerly Killeshin.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her daughters Joan and Brigid and son Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neices and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, from 5pm Wednesday. Removal at 6.50pm to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

