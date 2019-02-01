Deaths in Laois - February 1, 2019

Mary Farrelly - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, January 31 of Mary Farrelly (née Mc Cormack) of Main Street, Stradbally.



Peacefully in the care of her daughter Joan at Joan’s residence at Naas. Wife of the late Harry Collins, Glenageary and the late Ben Farrelly, Stradbally and sister of the late Christy Mc Cormack. Mary will be greatly missed by her daughter Joan, son-in-law Noel Mac Giolla Rua, grandson Ronan, grand daughter Clodagh, sister Martha Heffernan, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Teresa, Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, carers and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally until removal at 7.30pm Friday evening to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally for prayers. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by Interment in Oakvale Cemetery.

Kenneth Kelly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, January 31 of Kenneth (Ken) Kelly of Davin Park, Mountmellick.



Suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by his sister Sharon and brothers Michael, David and Philip, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Mary, uncles aunts, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home Friday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing Saturday in Moloney's Funeral Home from 10am. Removal at 10.45am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.



Noel Westman - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, January 31 of Noel Westman of The Rock, Mountmellick.



Noel Westman, The Rock, Mountmellick, Co. Laois died peacefully, in the loving care of his friend Ann Marie Bentley and the staff at Portlaoise General Hospital. Sadly missed by his brother Joe, family and friends and especially his dog Rocky.

Reposing at the home of Ann Marie Bentley,The Rock, Mountmellick on Friday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.15pm to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick arriving for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial after in St Joseph,s Cemetery, Mountmellick.



Fr. John Cummins - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, January 30 of Rev. FR. John Cummins of Ballinakill Road, Abbeyleix and Newbridge.



Following an accident. Former administrator Carlow Cathedrial, Chaplain I.T. Carlow and CC Naas. Predeceased by his father Con. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Renee, brothers Con and Gary, sister Maria, sister-in-law Yvonne, niece Caoimhe, nephews Conor and Daniel, extended famiy, Bishop Denis Nulty and the Priests of Kildare and Leighlin.

Reposing in the Chapel Of Adoration adjoining the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix from 4pm on Friday with removal at 6.30pm To The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix concluding with night prayer at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Removal afterwards to his family home in Newbridge. Mass at 11am on Monday morning in St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge with interment afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Billy Maguire - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, January 30 of Billy Maguire of Collage Avenue, Mountmellick and late of Lake Side Park, Newbridge.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his father Billy, mother Bernadette, sisters Margaret, Jennifer, Amanda, Tasha, brothers Kenneth, Ross and Robert, aunt Betty, grandmother Alice, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his sister Margaret's residence, 14 Highfield Meadows, Borris Rd, Portlaoise, on Saturday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church, for 12:30pm requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

John Byrne - Ballacolla

The death took place on Sunday, January 27 of John Byrne of Ballacolla and Lucan, Dublin.

Following a short illnesss, in the care of the staff of Ealga lodge nursing home Shinrone

Very deeply regretted by his family and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Guilfoyles Funeral Home, Castletown on Friday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in St Edmund's Church, Castletown followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1.30pm.

Erika Leinung - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, January 30 of Erika Leinung (née Zimmezmann) of Bishopswood, Portarlington.

Formerly Hanover and Berlin, Germany. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Jochen, daughter-in-law Emer, grandchildren Kieran and Lucia, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium Harolds Cross Dublin on Friday at 3pm followed by cremation.

Bridget Duggan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, January 29 of Bridget Duggan (née Maher) of Ross, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at her residence. Bridget, predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly mourned by her family, Billy, Judy, Jim, Noreen, John, Jarlath, Regina and Alvara, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, her sister Mary Kenny, brother-in-law Paddy Kenny, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence onWednesday from 5pm with rosary at 9pm and reposing tomorrow Thursday from 3pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.