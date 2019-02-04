Deaths in Laois - February 4, 2019

James Coffey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, February 2 of James Coffey of Derryguile, Mountmellick.



James (Jim) Snr passed away in the kind care of Naas General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his dearest wife Sarah and his infant son. Beloved father of Mary Keyes (Raheen), Elizabeth Hamilton (The Curragh), Peter (Rathgar), James (Derryguile) and Sarah Morgan (Rosenallis).

Deeply regretted by his family and sixteen adoring grandchildren, sons-in-law Paddy, James and John, daughter-in-law Cliodhna, his brother Peter, his sister Sr Anthony, sisters-in-law Betty, Nan and Ena, brothers- in-law Pat and Alo, his niece Mary, nephews Peter and Michael, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home from 8pm onSaturday evening with recital of the rosary at 9pm and Sunday from 2pm. Removal at 6.15pm on Sunday evening to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.



Baby Tom Sheppard Plenderleith - Durrow

The death took place on Saturdya, February 2 of Baby Tom Sheppard Plenderleith of D15, Castleknock, Dublin and Durrow.



Forever Remembered by Mam Stephanie, Dad Stephen family and friends.

Mass at 12 noon Monday in the Holy Trinity Church, Kilkenny Rd, Durrow.

Donations if so desired to Jack & Jill Foundation, Laura Lynn Childrens Hospice, Temple Street Childrens Hospital and St. Francis Hospice.

Brian O'Leary - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, February 1 of Brian O'Leary of Tinweir, Durrow.



Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.