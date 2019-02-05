Deaths in Laois - February 5, 2019

Mary Lynch - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, February 4 of Mary Lynch of 18 Borris Road, Portlaoise.



Chiropodist and Ex. Bord Na Mona. Daughter of the late James and Sarah Lynch and sister of the recently deceased Eileen. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Claire and Patricia, brother-in-Law Tom, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 6pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Burial after 10am Mass on Wednesday with burial afterwards in St. Peter and St.Pauls cemetery.



Eddie Clare - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Monday, February 4 of Eddie (The Bunman) Clare of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Dunroe, Borris.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of St. Paul's Ward, St. Vincent's Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick. Recently deceased by his sister Evelyn. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mai, daughter Sarah, sons Andrew and Gordan, partners Brian Pearson and Aoife Fox, adored grandsons, Ben, Alex and Matt, brothers Willie, Victor and Harold, uncle Harry, sisters-in-law Rose and Valerie, brothers-in-law David and Bobby, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Ballaghmore this Tuesday evening from 6pm until 9pm and on Wednesday afternoon from 2pm until 9pm with prayers in the house at 8pm. Removal this Thursday afternoon at 1.15pm to arrive in Christ Church, Corbally, Roscrea for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Philomena Byrne - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, February 3 of Philomena (Phil) Byrne (née O'Connell) of Sandycove, Dublin and Rathdowney.

Peacefully, in the care of all the staff of Queen of Peace Nursing Home, Rathgar. Philomena (Phil), beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tommie). Sadly missed by her brothers Bobby, Billy and Anthony, her sisters Sr. Claire Marie and Sr. Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Remembering also her late sisters Patricia and Rita.

Removal on Wednesday from Quinn’s of Glasthule to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Grange Cemetery, Co. Carlow.

Brian O'Leary - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, February 1 of Brian O'Leary of Tinweir, Durrow.

Peacefully at Tallaght University Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving family Breda, Liz and Francis, Mick, Patsy and Martin, sisters-in-law, friend Ned, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his sister Breda's residence (Tinweir, Durrow) from 12 noon on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.