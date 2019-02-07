Deaths in Laois - February 7, 2019

Anna Theresa Doyle - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, February 5 of Anna Thérèsa Doyle (née Troy) of Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin 18 and late of Clonaslee.

Peacefully in the care of Denise and the staff of Roseville Nursing Home Bray. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jimmy) for 64 years and much loved mother of Dympna, Michael, Des and Patricia. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Anna will repose at her home from 6pm until 8pm on Friday. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/ Killiney on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by interment in Redford Cemetery, Greystones, Co. Wicklow.



Eddie Clare - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Monday, February 4 of Eddie (The Bunman) Clare of Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly of Dunroe, Borris.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of St. Paul's Ward, St. Vincent's Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick. Recently deceased by his sister Evelyn. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mai, daughter Sarah, sons Andrew and Gordan, partners Brian Pearson and Aoife Fox, adored grandsons, Ben, Alex and Matt, brothers Willie, Victor and Harold, uncle Harry, sisters-in-law Rose and Valerie, brothers-in-law David and Bobby, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Ballaghmore this Tuesday evening from 6pm until 9pm and on Wednesday afternoon from 2pm until 9pm with prayers in the house at 8pm. Removal this Thursday afternoon at 1.15pm to arrive in Christ Church, Corbally, Roscrea for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.