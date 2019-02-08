Deaths in Laois - February 8, 2019

Una Philomena McCormack - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Thursday, February 7 of Una Philomena McCormack of Wooden Bridge, Ballybrittas.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, son and daughters-in-law, her beloved grandchildren and their partners and precious great-grandson. Also by extended family and friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Monday, February 11 from 10.30am until Removal at 11.15am to St. John's Church, Killenard arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

Anna Theresa Doyle - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, February 5 of Anna Thérèsa Doyle (née Troy) of Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, Dublin 18 and late of Clonaslee.

Peacefully in the care of Denise and the staff of Roseville Nursing Home Bray. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jimmy) for 64 years and much loved mother of Dympna, Michael, Des and Patricia. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Anna will repose at her home from 6pm until 8pm on Friday. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/ Killiney on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by interment in Redford Cemetery, Greystones, Co. Wicklow.

