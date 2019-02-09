Deaths in Laois - February 9, 2019

Dan Fingleton - Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, February 8 of Dan Fingelton of Togher House, Grange Lower, Stradbally.



Beloved husband of Catherine and much loved father of Mary (Fitzpatrick), Donal, Catriona, Pat, Enda and Edel. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law Seamus, Lois and Noel, daughters-in-law Therese, Jess, Colette and grandchildren Niamh, Aoife, Eoghan, Daniel, Tom, John, James, Ben, Donal, Saoirse, Caoimhe and Aidan, brother Paddy and sister Kitty, sister-in-law Grainne, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Grange, from 3pm on Saturday with Rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in Ratheniska Church at 10am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Alice Nevin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 8 of Alice Nevin of 12, Mountainview Square, Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers John Joe, Hughy, Mike, Christhoper, Davy, and Paddy, her sisters Winnie, Teresa, Bridgie, Julie, Kathleen and Tina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, relatives, and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, on Monday from 3pm to 5.30pm with removal to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Tuesday and interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

Noel O'Neill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 8 of Noel O'Neill of Highfield Meadows, Portlaoise, and late of Ranelagh, Dublin.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Noel, dearly beloved husband of Nancy. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Vera and Dorothy, sister in law Mauree, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Monday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. On Tuesday removal to SS Peter and Paul’s church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Cremation will follow in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Una Philomena McCormack - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Thursday, February 7 of Una Philomena McCormack of Wooden Bridge, Ballybrittas.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, son and daughters-in-law, her beloved grandchildren and their partners and precious great-grandson. Also by extended family and friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Monday, February 11 from 10.30am until Removal at 11.15am to St. John's Church, Killenard arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.