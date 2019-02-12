Deaths in Laois - February 12, 2019

Seamus Brown - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, February 11 of Seamus (James) Brown of The Strand, Ballickmoyler.



Peacefully, at St. James Hospital, Dublin. He will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St. Carlow from 3pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to The Chuch of the Blessed virgin Mary, Mayo, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Karol Lawlor - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, February 10 of Karol Lawlor of Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Youngest son of Anne and the late Frank (Bolger). Deeply regretted by his mother Anne, sisters Mary, Frances, Katherina and Bernadette, brothers Pat, Denis and Bosco, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Monday with recital of the Rosary at 8pm and on Tuesday from 2pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Maurice Poole - Rosenallis

The death took place on Sunday, February 10 of Maurice Poole of Capard, Rosenallis.

Suddenly. Predeceased by his brothers Peter and Lorcan. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann and family Joe, Fergal, Aidan and Muiris, grandchildren Tara, Kiera, Vincent, Michael, Sean and Anthony, daughters-in-law Assumpta (Culliton, Kilkenny) and Paula (Culliton, Kilkenny), brothers John Joe and Pat, nieces, cousins, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing Moloneys Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Wednesday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing in the Funeral Home on Thursday from 10.30am. Removal at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in St Brigid's Cemetery.

Thomas Foster - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, February 9 of Thomas (Tommy) Foster of Stillbrook, Mountrath.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his wife Sheila, deeply regretted by his son Martin, daughter-in-law Angela, sisters Katie and Molly, nieces, nephews, close family friends, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Nancy Kiely - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, February 9 of Nancy Kiely (née Kelly) of Stradbally.

Peacefully in the care of the matron and her staff at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by her husband Jerry and her darling daughter Martina. Sadly missed and fondly remembered with love by her nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Nancy will repose at The Presentation Church, Stradbally, from 2pm on Monday with reception of Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, with interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Charlie Mooney - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, February 9 of Charlie Mooney of 7 Botley Court, Portarlington.

Unexpectedly at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Cathal, Conleth, Padraig, John Paul, Declan and Christopher , daughters Fiona and Breda , brother John, sisters Betty and Bridget, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law , brothers-in-law , sister-in-law , nephews, nieces , relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.



Noel O'Neill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 8 of Noel O'Neill of Highfield Meadows, Portlaoise, and late of Ranelagh, Dublin.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Noel, dearly beloved husband of Nancy. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Vera and Dorothy, sister in law Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Monday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. On Tuesday removal to SS Peter and Paul’s church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Cremation will follow in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Alice Nevin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 8 of Alice Nevin of 12, Mountainview Square, Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers , sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, relatives, and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, on Monday from 3pm to 5pm with removal to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Tuesday and interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.





