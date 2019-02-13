Deaths in Laois - February 13, 2019

Brendan Daly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, February 12 of Brendan Daly of Millbrook, Portlaoise.



Beloved husband of Anne, and much loved father of Malachi, Fergus, Sorcha, Dualta and Gemma. Deeply regretted by his loving family ,son in law Atsuo, mother in law Kathleen, grandchildren, Conor, Malachi, Martha, Rhona and Cain, great grandson Tadgh, brother Fran,sisters Nancy and Veronica, brothers-in-law Peter, Mark, Kevin and Ray, sisters-in-law Derdire, Kyoko and Val, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Friday to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Service at 2pm.

William Doocey - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, February 12 of William (Billy) Doocey of Aughafan, Castletown.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his brother Sean and sister Trish (Allen). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty (nee Phelan), daughters Aoife (Mullaney) and Lisa and her partner Colm, son in law Patrick, grandchildren Cormac and Eadaoin, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law,nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Aughafan this Thursday evening from 3pm with Rosary in the house at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Edmund's Church Castletown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown cemetery, Castletown.

Seamus Brown - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, February 11 of Seamus (James) Brown of The Strand, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully, at St. James Hospital, Dublin. He will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St. Carlow from 3pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to The Chuch of the Blessed virgin Mary, Mayo, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Karol Lawlor - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, February 10 of Karol Lawlor of Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Youngest son of Anne and the late Frank (Bolger). Deeply regretted by his mother Anne, sisters Mary, Frances, Katherina and Bernadette, brothers Pat, Denis and Bosco, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Monday with recital of the Rosary at 8pm and on Tuesday from 2pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Maurice Poole - Rosenallis

The death took place on Sunday, February 10 of Maurice Poole of Capard, Rosenallis.

Suddenly. Predeceased by his brothers Peter and Lorcan. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann and family Joe, Fergal, Aidan and Muiris, grandchildren Tara, Kiera, Vincent, Michael, Sean and Anthony, daughters-in-law Assumpta (Culliton, Kilkenny) and Paula (Culliton, Kilkenny), brothers John Joe and Pat, nieces, cousins, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing Moloneys Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Wednesday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing in the Funeral Home on Thursday from 10.30am. Removal at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in St Brigid's Cemetery.

Charlie Mooney - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, February 9 of Charlie Mooney of 7 Botley Court, Portarlington.

Unexpectedly at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Cathal, Conleth, Padraig, John Paul, Declan and Christopher , daughters Fiona and Breda , brother John, sisters Betty and Bridget, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law , brothers-in-law , sister-in-law , nephews, nieces , relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.