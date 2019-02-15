Deaths in Laois - February 15, 2019

Kathleen Deane - Rosenallis

The death took place on Friday, February 15 of Kathleen Deane (née Kelly) of Reary Valley, Rosenallis.



In her 93rd year, at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore in the loving care of the staff and her family. Predeceased by her loving husband Martin, her son Martin (Marty), her grandson David and her great grandchild Saoirse Rose. Very Deeply regretted by her loving son Paddy and his wife Mary, daughters Betty (Rafter) Kitty, Maureen (Conroy), Dolores (Mc Cann) and Geraldine (Conroy) daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends

Reposing in Paddy and Mary's home from 7pm on Friday evening. Recital of the Rosary at 9.30pm. Funeral arriving for 11am Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Brigids Church, Rosenallis. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

William Malone - Portlaoise and Emo

The death took place on Wednesday, February 13 of William Malone of Dublin Road, Portlaoise and formerly of Coolbanagher Emo.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St Brigid's Hospital Shaen. Loving husband of the late Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Monica, sons Peter and Garrett , brother Ned, sister Mary, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Anna, grandchildren nephews, nieces, relatives and friends .

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church Portlaoise for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to the Old Cemetery Emo Village.