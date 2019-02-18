Deaths in Laois - February 18, 2019

Marie Hennessy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, February 17 of Marie Hennessy of Clondarrig, Portlaoise and formerly of Clonkeen.

Much loved sister of Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing in The Chapel of Rest at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, on Monday between 6pm and 8pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to SS Peter & Paul's Church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Maura Lawlor - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, February 15 of Maura Lawlor (née Bourke) of Foxcroft Street, Portarlington.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Loving wife of the late Josie. Deeply regretted by her daughter Catherine, sons Kevin, Michael Peter, Terence and Joseph, brothers Charlie, Paddy and Michael, sisters Bridie and Peggy, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at her residence on Sunday with Removal at 6:30pm arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.



