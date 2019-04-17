Deaths in Laois - April 17, 2019

Bill Bolton - Portarlington

The death on Tuesday, April 16 of Bill Bolton of Blackhall Bridge, Portarlington.



Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, daughters Teresa, Una, Aileen, Anne and Margaret, sons Bill and John, sisters Francie, Una and Peg daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren , great-grandchildren, nephews , nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 12 noon with Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Holy Thursday at 10am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Funeral Prayers at 11am. Interment afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Monica Phelan - Pike-of-Rushall

The death took place on Monday, April 15 of Monica Phelan (née O'Brien) of Pike-of-Rushall, Mountrath.

Former Lady President and Captain of Mountrath Golf Club. Peacefully, surrounded by her family in the kind and dedicated care of the staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her daughter Fiona, beloved wife of Michael and loving mother to Declan, Neil, Ronan, Clodagh and Ciara, sadly missed by her husband , children, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Tuesday evening from 4pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to Naomh Garadh Church, Pike-of-Rushall for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Marian Hickey - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, April 14 of Marian Hickey (née Boland) of Market Square, Portarlington and formerly of Ballycarroll, Portarlington.

At Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her husband Gerry, daughters Claire and Eileen, brothers Patrick , Joseph, Martin and Peter, sisters Betty, Ann, Tessy, Margaret and Brigid, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.10am arriving St John's Church, Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sonia Murphy - Ballylinan

The death took place on Sunday, April 14 of Sonia Murphy (née Baggot) of Drimroe, Ballylinan and Athy.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family in the kind and dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Clinic. Beloved wife of Terry and loving mother to Terence and Sandra. She will be very sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren Saorla and Fíann, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Mike, brothers Des and Mike, sister Philomena, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.



Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6.30pm on Tuesday with prayers at 8pm. Removal at 10.15am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.

Anthony Tobin - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, April 14 of Anthony Tobin, late of Woodbrook, Mountrath.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his parents George and Alice, brother George, sadly missed by his family, sisters Marie, Kathleen, Betty, Esther, Alice, Bridget, and Caroline, brothers Michael, Jimmy, Paul and Davy, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Paul and Doreen's home at No.6 Woodbrook on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Berna Canning - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, April 13 of Berna Canning (née McCormack) of Mountmellick and formerly of Castlebar and Westport.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family in the kind and dedicated care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Hospital. Beloved wife of Fergus and loving mother of Joseph and Gordon, sisters Teresa, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Fanagan's Funeral Home, Main St., Dundrum, on Tuesday from 3pm until 5pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am in Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick, arriving for approximately 12.45pm.

Patrick White - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, April 11 of Patrick Esmonde (Pat) White of Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow and formerly of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at the Blackrock Clinic. Beloved husband of Jo, adored father of Helen, Zita and Patrick, cherished grandfather of Charlotte, Fintan and Beatriz, dearly loved brother of Zita, Monica and the late Reg and beloved father-in-law of Kevin.

Reposing at his home on Tuesdayfrom 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilquade followed by private cremation.



