Deaths in Laois - April 18, 2019

Richie Connor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, April 18 of Richie Connor of Drominin Nursing Home, Stradbally and late of Raheny, Dublin. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Evelyn, daughters Lyndsey and Stacey, son Richard, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephew, nieces, grandchildren Abbie, Lucey, Jessica and Dyln, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan’s Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 6.30pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise for 11am Funeral Prayer Service. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Margaret Quigley - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Wednesday, April 17 of Margaret (Madge) Quigley (née Rigney) of Yewston Estate and formerly of Sarsfield Street, Nenagh and Ballaghmore.

Predeceased by her husband Joe and son Joseph. Deeply regretted by her sons Paul and Fergus, sister Bernie (Fitzpatrick), grandchildren Katie, Laura, Emily and Claire, daughters-in-law Anne and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 4pm with removal at 5.30pmto arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 6pm. Prayer service on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Mary Burke - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Wednesday, April 17 of Mary Burke (née Healy) of Green Road, Carlow and formerly of Ballintogher, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Signature Care Nursing Home, Killerig, Carlow. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Margaret and Mary. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Robert, Chiara and Patrick, brother John, sister Brigid, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.