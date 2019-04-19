Deaths in Laois - April 19, 2019

Richie Connor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, April 18 of Richie Connor of Drominin Nursing Home, Stradbally and late of Raheny, Dublin. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Evelyn, daughters Lyndsey and Stacey, son Richard, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephew, nieces, grandchildren Abbie, Lucey, Jessica and Dyln, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan’s Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 6.30pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise for 11am Funeral Prayer Service. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

John Lawler - Raheen

The death took place on Thursday, April 18 of John Lawler of Ballymun, Dublin and late of Raheen.

Peacefully. John (Sean) beloved husband of Teresa (Detty) and loving father of Geraldine, Anne, Sean, Bernard (Ben), Noel, Teresa and Alan, predeceased by his sister Nora. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Gerard, sister Julie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Sillogue Road, Ballymun, for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Martina Winfield - Rosenallis

The death took place at her home in Morgantown, North Carolina, USA on Wednesday, April 17 of Martina Winfield (née Daly) formerly of Shanbeg, Rosenallis.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ray, brother Noel (Mucklagh), sister-in-law Anne, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours in Morgantown and Shanbeg, extended family relatives and many friends.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in memory of Martina in St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, at a later date.

William Keyes - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, April 17 of William (Billy) Keyes of 17 Cuan Bhríde, Rathdowney and formerly Borohan Errill.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the kind and dedicated care of the staff of Medical 1 Tullamore General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Georgina. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Mary (Sr. Canice) Keyes, John of God Sister Kilkenny, Teresa and Martin Flanagan, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at Teresa and Martin Flanagan's home, Tullacommon, Donaghmore on Saturday from 2pm with rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Easter Sunday Morning at 11am in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Belady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Margaret Quigley - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Wednesday, April 17 of Margaret (Madge) Quigley (née Rigney) of Yewston Estate and formerly of Sarsfield Street, Nenagh and Ballaghmore.

Predeceased by her husband Joe and son Joseph. Deeply regretted by her sons Paul and Fergus, sister Bernie (Fitzpatrick), grandchildren Katie, Laura, Emily and Claire, daughters-in-law Anne and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 4pm with removal at 5.30pmto arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 6pm. Prayer service on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Mary Burke - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Wednesday, April 17 of Mary Burke (née Healy) of Green Road, Carlow and formerly of Ballintogher, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Signature Care Nursing Home, Killerig, Carlow. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Margaret and Mary. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Robert, Chiara and Patrick, brother John, sister Brigid, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, from 5pm on Monday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9.45am to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.