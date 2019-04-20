Deaths in Laois - April 20, 2019

Thomas Dunne - Rosenallis

The death took place on Friday, April 19 of Thomas (Sonny) Dunne of Drummond, Rosenallis.



Retired E.S.B. In his 95th year. Unexpected at his daughter Mary's home at 19 Meadow Brook, Rosenallis. Predeceased by his wife Mary, son John and grandsons Darragh and Dillon. Deeply regretted by his daughters Patricia and her partner Val, Mary and her husband Paul and Carmel, grandchildren Shannen, Devin and Mason, neighbours relatives and friends.

Reposing in Mary and Paul's home on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid’s Cemetery.

James Wall - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, April 19 of James (Jim)) Wall of Woodbrook, Mountrath.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath on Holy Saturday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Easter Sunday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

William Keyes - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, April 17 of William (Billy) Keyes of 17 Cuan Bhríde, Rathdowney and formerly Borohan Errill.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the kind and dedicated care of the staff of Medical 1 Tullamore General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Georgina. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Mary (Sr. Canice) Keyes, John of God Sister Kilkenny, Teresa and Martin Flanagan, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at Teresa and Martin Flanagan's home, Tullacommon, Donaghmore on Saturday from 2pm with rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Easter Sunday Morning at 11am in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Belady Cemetery, Rathdowney.