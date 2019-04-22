Deaths in Laois - April 22, 2019

Sheila McEvoy - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, April 21 of Sheila McEvoy (née Taylor) of Cork Rd, Durrow.



Peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Loving wife of the late Sean and mother of Mairead (Roche), Breda (Keoghan), Peter and John. Deeply regretted by her children, sons in law Patrick and Liam, daughter in law Kathy. grandchildren Tessa, Lucy, Patrick, Jack, Martin, Sinead, Grace, Zoe, Cian and Rory, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home from 6pm on Sunday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Monday from 3pm. Funeral prayers at 6.30pm Monday evening followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church Durrow arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Dunne - Rosenallis

The death took place on Friday, April 19 of Thomas (Sonny) Dunne of Drummond, Rosenallis.

Retired E.S.B. In his 95th year. Unexpected at his daughter Mary's home at 19 Meadow Brook, Rosenallis. Predeceased by his wife Mary, son John and grandsons Darragh and Dillon. Deeply regretted by his daughters Patricia and her partner Val, Mary and her husband Paul and Carmel, grandchildren Shannen, Devin and Mason, neighbours relatives and friends.

Reposing in Mary and Paul's home on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid’s Cemetery.

