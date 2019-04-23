Deaths in Laois - April 23, 2019

Louise Hillard - Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, April 22 of Louise (Lucy) Hillard of Graigueafulla, Clonaslee and formerly Shangan Green, Santry Avenue, Dublin.

At the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Harry and Kathleen and her brothers and sisters Jimmy, John, Samantha, Rohan, Canice, Harriet, William and Henry, uncles and aunts, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Louise will repose in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Tuesday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10am with removal at 11.15am to St Manman's Church, Clonaslee, arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Funeral after to Newlands Cross Crematorium. arriving at 3pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to I.C.U. Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Seamus Tyrell - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, April 22 of Seamus Tyrell of Temperance Street, Abbeyleix.



Late of Derrykearn. Peacefully in the care of the Sacred Hearth Nursing Home Crosspatrick. Predeceased by his daughter Louise, Deeply regretted by his sons Jimmy, David and Sean, daughters Janette, Katherine and Shevaughn, brothers Michael, Kevin, Sean and Anthony, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel Of Adoration, adjoining The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, from 7pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal to The Church Of The Most Rosary, Abbeyleix for 11am Requiem Mass on Wednesday. Burial afterwards is St. Fintan's Cemetery, Raheen.

Sheila McEvoy - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, April 21 of Sheila McEvoy (née Taylor) of Cork Rd, Durrow.

Peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Loving wife of the late Sean and mother of Mairead (Roche), Breda (Keoghan), Peter and John. Deeply regretted by her children, sons in law Patrick and Liam, daughter in law Kathy. grandchildren Tessa, Lucy, Patrick, Jack, Martin, Sinead, Grace, Zoe, Cian and Rory, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home from 6pm on Sunday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Monday from 3pm. Funeral prayers at 6.30pm Monday evening followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church Durrow arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



