Deaths in Laois - April 26, 2019

Declan Keenan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, April 24 of Declan Keenan of Celbridge, Kildare and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the care of the staff at The Hermitage Medical Clinic, Lucan. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Mark, David, Rachel and the late Paul; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Theresa O'Connor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, April 24 of Theresa O'Connor of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Borris Road, Portlaoise and formerly of Elm Rooske, Ballyfin Road, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the care of Bernie and the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her brother Paddy, sister Mary-Joe, sister-in-law Jackie, relatives and her many friends and carers at the Link Centre Portlaoise where she spent many happy years.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 6pm on Thursday with rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in St. Fintan's Church, St. Fintan's Hospital, Portlaoise. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Mary McEvoy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, April 24 of Mary McEvoy of Glenageary, Dublin and formerly of Sandymount and Mountmellick.

Former UCD, Development Studies Centre, Trocaire. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband and family in the kind care of all the staff of Altadore Nursing Home, Glenageary. Sadly missed by her devoted husband David O’Brien, brothers Larry and Fr. PJ, sisters Liz, Rovena McCarthy, Jass and Grace, her sisters-in-law Judy, Lorraine, Cathy and Marty, brothers-in-law Michael and Bryan, her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Remembering also her late parents Vena and Patrick.

Reposing Thursday in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Friday to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Deirdre Flanagan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 21 of Deirdre Flanagan (née O'Brien) of Kilbarrack, Dublin and formerly of Portlaoise.

Suddenly at home. Beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) and cherished mother to Karen, Paul, Niall and Darren. Predeceased by parents Michael and Margaret, sisters Theresa and Sheila, and brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Rita, brothers Michael, Noel, Tony, Gerry, Peter, Brendan, Paschal, and Thomas. Sadly missed by grandchildren Laura, Evan, Cian, Cormac, Oisín and Tomás, son-in-law Niall, daughters-in-law Julie, Karen and Karen, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Friday between 2.30pm and 5pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Benedict’s Church, Grange Park arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Extension Cemetery.

Tom Ivory - Ballinakill

The death took place on Sunday, April 14 of Tom Ivory of Church St, Ballinakill.

Tom died at his son's residence in Birmingham, England. Deeply regretted by his son Peter, daughter Julie, brother Paddy, sisters Judy, Mary and Angela, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains will be reposing at his residence at Church St., Ballinakill from 3pm on Friday. Rosary at 7pm on Friday evening and Removal at 7.45 to St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery.

