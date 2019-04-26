Death of well known Portlaoise woman, Lena Connolly

The death has taken place this Friday, April 26 of Lena Connolly (née White) of the Stradbally Road, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of Paddy, the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year. Lena is deeply regretted by her family Martin, Eugene, Dolores, Veronica, Josephine and Patricia, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing is at the family home on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment will take place afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.