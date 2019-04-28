Deaths in Laois - April 28, 2019

Dympna Kelly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, April 25 of Dympna Kelly (née Ward) of Eden Park, Loughrea, Galway and formerly of Mountmellick.



In the loving care of the staff of Galway Hospice Foundation, surrounded by heartbroken loving family, husband and best friend Brendan (Benny), adoring children Pearse, Cathy, Shannon and Eoin. Deeply regretted by her brothers Charlie, Tommy and Mickey, sisters Pat, Margaret, Marie, Joan, Veronica and Lizzie, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Dympna will lie in repose at her residence on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Funeral cortege will arrive to St Brendan’s Cathedral on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Mount-Pleasant Cemetery.