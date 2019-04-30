Deaths in Laois - April 30, 2019

James Joseph Rowe - The Heath

The death took place on Monday, April 29 of James Joseph Rowe of Mill Lane, Killone, The Heath.

Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of James. Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren, Shaun, James, Martin,and Christopher, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise from 2pm on Tuesday with rosary recital at 5pm. Removal at 6pm to arrive at the Church of The Assumption, The Heath for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brianna Cooper - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, April 29 of Brianna Cooper of 4 Pattison Estate, Mountmellick.

In her 6th month at Crumlin Children's Hospital in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff and her loving parents John and Dianne. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, sisters Rebecca, Gillian and Saoirse and brother Gavin, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, relatives and family friends.

Mass of the Angels will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Tuesday at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ronald McDonald House C/O Crumlin Children's Hospital. The Donation Box will be in place in St. Joseph's Church during the mass.