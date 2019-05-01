Deaths in Laois - May 1, 2019

James Joseph Rowe - The Heath

The death took place on Monday, April 29 of James Joseph Rowe of Mill Lane, Killone, The Heath.

Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of James. Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren, Shaun, James, Martin,and Christopher, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise from 2pm on Tuesday with rosary recital at 5pm. Removal at 6pm to arrive at the Church of The Assumption, The Heath for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.