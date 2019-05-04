Deaths in Laois - May 4, 2019

Mai Dooley - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, May 2 of Mai Dooley of Shannon Street, Mountrath.



Peacefully, in the tender care of matron and staff of St. Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers Joe and Tommy, sister-in-law Sal, brother-in-law Jim, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Friday evening from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday evening to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Elizabeth Sheils - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, May 3 of Elizabeth Sheils of Tarleton Hall, Tanyard Lane, Tullamore, and late of Mountmellick.



More fondly known as Betsy (Betty).Died peacefully in her 90th year in the wonderful care of the staff of Bethany House Nursing Home, Tyrrellspass. Pre-deceased by her brothers Desmond, Joseph and Terence. Betsy will be sadly missed by her loving brother Gerard (Clonmel), sisters in law Janet (Sheils), Pat (Sheils) and Phyllis (Sheils), her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Sunday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John A Purcell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, May 2 of John A Purcell of Oaklands, Arklow and formerly of Portlaoise.

Ex I.F.I., Arklow. Peacefully, at home in the care of his loving family, beloved husband of the late Breda (née Lewis) and loving father of Orla, Noelle, Rory, Colm and Seán, dearly loved brother of Junie, Mary and the late Eddie and Bessie. He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren Conor, Dylan, Darragh, Liam, Matias, Aiden, Amelia and Seán, sons-in-law John and Andrew, daughters-in-law Annelise and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Michael Flanagan - Errill

The death took place on Thursday, May 2 of Michael Flanagan of Borohan, Errill.

Peacefully in the tender care of Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Sadly mourned by his sisters Catherine, Eileen, Masie and Margaret, his brothers Johnny, Noel, P.J. and Timmie, his good friend Terry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home at Borohan on Friday evening from 5.30pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady, Queen of The Universe, Errill followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.