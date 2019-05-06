Deaths in Laois - May 6, 2019

Kay Heavin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, May 4 of Kay Heavin (née Conlon) of St Brigid's, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Kay, beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Sean, Eamonn and Patrick, daughters, Mary, Brenda and Delia, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

John Kenny - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, May 5 of John (Sean) Kenny of Churchfield Court, Castletown and formerly of Osberstown, Sallins, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Nula and Rena, brothers in law, his very close friends Gabriel, Crina, Vlad and Lorena, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath on Tuesday evening from 5pm with prayers in the funeral home at 8pm. Removal this Wednesday morning at 10.45am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Bodenstown Cemetery, Sallins, Co. Kildare, arriving 1.30pm approximately.



Irene Margaret McRobb - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, May 5 of Irene Margaret McRobb of Apartment 4 Fassadinin, New Row, Abbeyleix and formerly Glasglow/London.

Peacefully with her loving daughters by her side at St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved mother of Kirsty and Carly (Lewis, Ballyroan) and partner Michael. Sadly missed by her sister Maureen and late brother Ronnie, nieces, nephews and friends.

Maurice Byrne - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, May 4 of Maurice (Mac) Byrne of Inch, Stradbally and formerly 19 St. Patrick's Avenue, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully with his family at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by his loving wife Celine. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, daughter Bernie, son Tom, also Tony, Aine and family, daughter in law Sandra, son in law James, grandchildren, Lauren, Daragh, Celine and Conor, extended family, neighbours and friends.



Reposing at his home at Inch, Stradbally from 6pm on Saturday. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Sunday night. Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Oakvale cemetery.

Ethel Doyle - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, May 3 of Ethel Doyle (née Purcell) of 13 Monaghan Street Milford, Armagh City and formerly Abbeyleix and Galway.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Joseph and devoted mother to Eamon. Loving sister of John and daughter of the late Ned and Mary. Deeply regretted and sorely missed by her loving husband, son, brother, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and the entire family circle.

Her remains will leave her late residence 13 Monaghan Street, Milford on Monday to arrive at St Malachy's Church for 12.30pm funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Tullysaran Cemetery.

Elizabeth Sheils - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, May 3 of Elizabeth Sheils of Tarleton Hall, Tanyard Lane, Tullamore, and late of Mountmellick.

More fondly known as Betsy (Betty). Died peacefully in her 90th year in the wonderful care of the staff of Bethany House Nursing Home, Tyrrellspass. Pre-deceased by her brothers Desmond, Joseph and Terence. Betsy will be sadly missed by her loving brother Gerard (Clonmel), sisters in law Janet (Sheils), Pat (Sheils) and Phyllis (Sheils), her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Sunday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John A Purcell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, May 2 of John A Purcell of Oaklands, Arklow and formerly of Portlaoise.

Ex I.F.I., Arklow. Peacefully, at home in the care of his loving family, beloved husband of the late Breda (née Lewis) and loving father of Orla, Noelle, Rory, Colm and Seán, dearly loved brother of Junie, Mary and the late Eddie and Bessie. He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren Conor, Dylan, Darragh, Liam, Matias, Aiden, Amelia and Seán, sons-in-law John and Andrew, daughters-in-law Annelise and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Hudson’s Funeral Home Tuesday from 2pm, with removal Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to The Church of Sts. Mary & Peter, Arklow arriving at 7pm. Funeral Wednesday after Mass at 10am to St. Gabriel’s Cemetery, Arklow.