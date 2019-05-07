Deaths in Laois - May 7, 2019

Ray Bergin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, May 7 of Ray Bergin of St John's Sq., Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Martina. Dearly loved father to Martina, Lisa, Sandra, and the late Dean. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Maura and Ann, brothers Tom, Leo, Camillus, Aloysius and Andrew, grandchildren Keith, Lexie, Jake, Hannah, Dion and Raymond. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Wednesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.



Patrick Kelly - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, May 6 of Patrick Kelly of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy and formerly of Ashfield, Ballickmoyler, Carlow.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Chrissie (Byrne), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 5pm on Tuesday. Removal at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kay Heavin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, May 4 of Kay Heavin (née Conlon) of St Brigid's, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Kay, beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Sean, Eamonn and Patrick, daughters, Mary, Brenda and Delia, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

John Kenny - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, May 5 of John (Sean) Kenny of Churchfield Court, Castletown and formerly of Osberstown, Sallins, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Nula and Rena, brothers in law, his very close friends Gabriel, Crina, Vlad and Lorena, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath on Tuesday evening from 5pm with prayers in the funeral home at 8pm. Removal this Wednesday morning at 10.45am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Bodenstown Cemetery, Sallins, Co. Kildare, arriving 1.30pm approximately.

Irene Margaret McRobb - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, May 5 of Irene Margaret McRobb of Apartment 4 Fassadinin, New Row, Abbeyleix and formerly Glasglow/London.

Peacefully with her loving daughters by her side at St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved mother of Kirsty and Carly (Lewis, Ballyroan) and partner Michael. Sadly missed by her sister Maureen and late brother Ronnie, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

John A Purcell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, May 2 of John A Purcell of Oaklands, Arklow and formerly of Portlaoise.

Ex I.F.I., Arklow. Peacefully, at home in the care of his loving family, beloved husband of the late Breda (née Lewis) and loving father of Orla, Noelle, Rory, Colm and Seán, dearly loved brother of Junie, Mary and the late Eddie and Bessie. He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren Conor, Dylan, Darragh, Liam, Matias, Aiden, Amelia and Seán, sons-in-law John and Andrew, daughters-in-law Annelise and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Hudson’s Funeral Home Tuesday from 2pm, with removal Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to The Church of Sts. Mary & Peter, Arklow arriving at 7pm. Funeral Wednesday after Mass at 10am to St. Gabriel’s Cemetery, Arklow.