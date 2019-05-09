Deaths in Laois - May 9, 2019

Aoife Mullaney - Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday, May 8 of Aoife Mullaney (née Doocey) of Campclone, Castletown.



Peacefully, at her home in her 35th year. Recently predeceased by her father Billy. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick, son Cormac, daughter Eadaoin, mother Betty (nee Phelan), sister Lisa, mother-in-law Trisha, father-in-law P.J., brothers-in-law James, Ryan and Colm, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Campclone this Thursday afternoon from 2pm with Rosary in the house at 8pm. Removal this Friday morning to arrive at St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

Daniel O'Keeffe - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, May 7 of Daniel (Donal) O'Keeffe of Elderfield, Castletown and late of Slough and Shannon Road, Mountrath.

Unexpectedly, in his 87th year. Dearly loved husband of Nikki and father of Donnie, Andy and Sharon. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown on Wednesday evening from 5pm with Rosary in the funeral home at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.45am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

John McEvoy - Cullohill

The death took place on Tuesday, May 7 of John McEvoy of Drumshanbo, Leitrim and formerly, Cullahill.

In the wonderful care of the staff of the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife, Una (nee McLoughlin), daughter Claire, grandson, Hugo, son-in-law David, brother PJ, sisters Nancy and May, brothers-in-law Joe and Stephen, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Wednesday from 7pm until prayers at 8.30pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery.

Ray Bergin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, May 7 of Ray Bergin of St John's Sq., Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Martina. Dearly loved father to Martina, Lisa, Sandra, and the late Dean. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Maura and Ann, brothers Tom, Leo, Camillus, Aloysius and Andrew, grandchildren Keith, Lexie, Jake, Hannah, Dion and Raymond. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Wednesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.