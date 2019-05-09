Widespread grief as young mother passes

The death has taken place at her home at Campclone, Castletown of Aoife Mullaney, at the age of 35.

Aoife died on Wednesday following an illness.

A teacher in St. Fergal's College Rathdowney, she was married to former Laois hurling captain, Paddy Mullaney.

The couple had two young children, Cormac and Eadaoin.

Aoife's father, Billy Doocey passed away last February.

Aoife is deeply regretted by her husband Patrick, son Cormac, daughter Eadaoin, mother Betty (nee Phelan), sister Lisa, mother-in-law Trisha, father-in-law P.J., brothers-in-law James, Ryan and Colm, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Campclone this Thursday afternoon from 2pm with Rosary in the house at 8pm. Removal this Friday morning to arrive at St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.