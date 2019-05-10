Deaths in Laois - May 10, 2019

Charles Shorthall - Shanahoe

The death took place on Thursday, May 9 of Charles Shortall of Springmount, Shanahoe.



Peacefully, at his residence, after a long illness. Predeceased by his father William, deeply regretted by his loving mother Teresa, brothers John, Billy, Padraig, Thomas and Tony, sister Sally, his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday afternoon from 4pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Nutley - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Thursday, May 9 of Philomena Nutley (née Flanagan) of Carrowreagh, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully at her daughter Ann's Residence. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Sadly mourned by her son P.J. and her daughter Ann, son-in-law Owen Coss, grandchildren Niamh, Niall and Ciarán, sister-in-law Margaret (Sammon) Shinrone, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Ann's residence at Carrowreaghon Friday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday evening at 6pm followed by removal to St. Molua's Church Ballaghmore arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Aoife Mullaney - Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday, May 8 of Aoife Mullaney (née Doocey) of Campclone, Castletown.

Peacefully, at her home in her 35th year. Recently predeceased by her father Billy. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick, son Cormac, daughter Eadaoin, mother Betty (nee Phelan), sister Lisa, mother-in-law Trisha, father-in-law P.J., brothers-in-law James, Ryan and Colm, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Campclone this Thursday afternoon from 2pm with Rosary in the house at 8pm. Removal this Friday morning to arrive at St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.