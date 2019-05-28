Deaths in Laois - May 28, 2019

Loughlin McEvoy - Ballacolla

The death took place on Sunday, May 26 of Loughlin McEvoy of Lucan, Dublin and formerly of Ballacolla.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and surrounded by his family. Loughlin, beloved husband of Brigid and dear father of Lochlann, Eileen, Padraic and Ciaran and a devoted grandfather of David, Anna, Sarah, Niamh, Mae and Lottie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Alan, daughters-in-law Whitney and Cathy, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Dublin Road, Celbridge.