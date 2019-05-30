Deaths in Laois - May 30, 2019

Marie Mafie-Keane - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, May 28 of Marie Mafie-Keane (née Marcella) of Portarlington and formerly of 160 Pineview Gardens Moyross Limerick.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Sadly missed by her loving sons Andrew, Tony and David, daughters Sandra and Sharon, loving son-in-law Steve, daughters-in-law Tonia and Sheena, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington on Thursday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Sheila Crawford - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 27 of Sheila Crawford (née Wall) of Graigue, Mountmellick.

Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff in Oak Dale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Beloved wife of the late Arnold. Very sadly missed by daughter Linda, son-in-law Barry, brother Patrick, sister-in-law Jean, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives and friends. Funeral Private.

Teresa Khandker - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, May 13 of Teresa Khandker (née McCormack) and late of St John's Sq. Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Teresa, loving mother to Samantha, Shabil and Nashad. Predeceased by her daughter Caroline. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Jimmy and Colm, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, Sevi, Tasha, Sophie, Millie, Helena and Francesca, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 6.30pm on Wednesday with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church at 10am, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Roy Hackett - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday, May 26 of Roy (George) Hackett of Shankill, Dublin and Bushfield, Borris-in-Ossory, and London, England.

Peacefully, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, with his family by his side. Much loved husband and best friend for over 54 years of Peg, devoted and loved father of Deborah and Derek, father-in-law of Kieran, adored grandfather of Stephen, Rebecca, Matthew and Ben, brother of Brian and brother-in-law of Joan; he will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and friends.

A gathering for family and friends will take place on Thursday, May 30 at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, Co. Wicklow from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service on Friday, May 31, at 12 noon in the funeral home followed by private cremation.