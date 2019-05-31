Deaths in Laois - May 31, 2019

John Fitzpatrick - Ballyroan

The death took place on Thursday, May 30 of John (Patrick) Fitzpatrick of Ballinlough, Ballyroan.



Former bulk milk driver with Glanbia. Suddenly. Survived by his loving wife Alice, daughter Una son-in-law Mark, brothers Jimmy and Joe, nephews Niall, Declan, Seamus and niece Lisa, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Saturday and Sunday, rosary on Saturday night at 7pm. Removal from his home on Sunday evening at 6.30pm arriving to St. Patrick's Church at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Celia Downes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, May 30 of Celia Downes of Melport Close, Mountmellick Rd., Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of David and dearly loved mum to Teresa and Suzanne. Cherished grand mother to Stephanie, Kathleen, Charlotte, and Ian, great-grandmother to Nala-Rose and Poppy. Deeply regretted by her loving family. sisters Christine, and Pat, brother-in-law Brian, son-in-law Andrew, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 7pm on Tuesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Cremation will follow in Newlands Cross.

Bernadette Reddin - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, May 29 of Bernadette (Bernie) Reddin of Garoon and latterly Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving nieces and nephews. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Mary. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick from 5pm on Friday. Removal at 6.50pm to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Vincent and Sully Rossi - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, May 28 of Vincent and Sully Rossi of Mill Court, Green Road, Portlaoise.



Tragically, following a traffic accident. Survived by his loving partner Libby and Sully's mam Tina, children Hayley, Dan and Charli-Mae, their heartbroken families, Mary Heavin, Catherine Morrisey, Amy, Laura, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, many friends in Portlaoise and Ballinacourty, Killfinane.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 5pm on Monday evening with rosary at 7pm. Funeral arriving at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, on Tuesday for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment will follow in Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Alice Rebecca Osman - Errill

The death took place on Thursday, May 30 of Alice Rebecca Osman (née Stanley) of Monkstown, Dublin and Errill.

Peacefully, at Foxrock Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Harry and much loved mother of Alan and Peter. Greatly missed by her sister Phoebie and brothers George and James. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law Hazel and Hilary, grandchildren Philip, Sandra, Stephen, Russell and Craig, great-grandchildren Ben, Ryan, Bobby, Claire and Olivia, together with extended family and friends.

Funeral Service on Saturday at 10.30am in Monkstown Parish Church, Monkstown, Co. Dublin followed by private cremation.

Marie Mafie-Keane - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, May 28 of Marie Mafie-Keane (née Marcella) of Portarlington and formerly of 160 Pineview Gardens Moyross Limerick.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Sadly missed by her loving sons Andrew, Tony and David, daughters Sandra and Sharon, loving son-in-law Steve, daughters-in-law Tonia and Sheena, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington on Thursday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.



Roy Hackett - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday, May 26 of Roy (George) Hackett of Shankill, Dublin and Bushfield, Borris-in-Ossory, and London, England.

Peacefully, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, with his family by his side. Much loved husband and best friend for over 54 years of Peg, devoted and loved father of Deborah and Derek, father-in-law of Kieran, adored grandfather of Stephen, Rebecca, Matthew and Ben, brother of Brian and brother-in-law of Joan; he will be sadly missed by all his family, relatives and friends.

A gathering for family and friends will take place on Thursday, May 30 at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, Co. Wicklow from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service on Friday, May 31, at 12 noon in the funeral home followed by private cremation.