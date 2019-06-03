Deaths in Laois - June 3, 2019

Kevin Hutchinson - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, June 1 of Kevin Hutchinson of Ballyroan Road, Abbeyleix.



Ex Coillte, after a long illness in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, daughter Emma,son Henry, brother Christy, son-in-law Darragh, granddaughters Sadhbh and Siún,nephews, niece, former colleagues in Coillte, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Sunday with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for 11am Requiem Mass on Monday. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Michael Nerney - Vicarstown

The death took place on Friday, May 31 of Michael Nerney of Garrymaddock, Vicarstown.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Droimnin Nursing Home Stradbally. Deeply regretted by his loving wife May, sons Michael and Gerry, daughters Betty, Kathleen, Emily, Zandra and Cora, sons-in-law Donal, Karl, John, and Terry, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Zandra and son-in-law Dónal Horgan residence Raheenaniska, Vicarstown on Sunday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 11.30am arriving Church of the Assumption Vicarstown for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Moyanna Cemetery.





