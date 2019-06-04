Deaths in Laois - May 4, 2019

Nicola Cleary - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, May 31 of Nicola (Nikki) Cleary of Castlewood, Durrow and Dublin.



Prison Officer Wheatfield Prison Dublin. Unexpectedly at her Dublin residence.

Deeply regretted by her loving parents John and Mary, sisters Mary and Carol, brother in law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church Durrow on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Louis G. Culliton - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, June 3of Louis G. Culliton of Glendowns, Portlaoise, and formerly Grange Lodge, Mountmellick and Eyne, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home in the care of his loving wife and family. Deeply regretted by his wife Mairead, children Alice, Donn, Eamonn and Sile, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, sisters Sr. Edith C.P. (Nano) Liverpool, Maura Pope U.S.A. and Alice Mountmellick, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Thomas Costello - Ballinakill

The death took place on Sunday, June 2 of Thomas (Tommy) Costello of 1 Chapel St, Ballinakill and Dromline, Tipperary.

At his residence. Deeply regretted by his sister Peggy, nieces, Mary, Ann, Pauline and Deirdre, nephews, Michael and Seamus, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot, Co. Kildare.