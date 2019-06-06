Deaths in Laois - June 6, 2019

Nicola Cleary - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, May 31 of Nicola (Nikki) Cleary of Castlewood, Durrow and Dublin.

Prison Officer Wheatfield Prison Dublin. Unexpectedly at her Dublin residence.

Deeply regretted by her loving parents John and Mary, sisters Mary and Carol, brother in law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church Durrow on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.