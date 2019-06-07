Deaths in Laois - June 7, 2019

Tom Loughman - Graiguecullen and Ballylinan

The death took place on Thursday, June 6 of Tom Loughman of 73 Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen, and formerly of Ballylinan.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Breda, and beloved father of Bernadette, Helen, Antoinette, Thomas, Elizabeth, David, Clare, Cathy, Breda, Gemma and the late Michael and Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Michael, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 2pm on Friday with Prayers at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.45am to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.