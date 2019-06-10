Deaths in Laois - June 10, 2019

William Thompson - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, June 9 of William (Bill) Thompson of Fr. Connor Crescent, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Dan, sister-in-law Sheila, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30amto St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery.



Margaret Holland - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, June 8 of Margaret Holland (née Lawless) of Glenall Rock Road, Borris-in-Ossory, and formerly of Trumera, Mountrath

Peacefully, at the General Hospital Naas, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Seamus, sadly missed by her children Seamus and Sara, grandchildren Cameron, Erika and Seb, daughter-in-law Jude and Patrick, brothers Pat, John and Matt, sisters Mary and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home Glenall Rock Road on Sunday and Monday evening from 6pm, with rosary both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Margaret O'Connor - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, June 8 of Margaret (Rita) O'Connor (née McDonald) of Roskelton, Mountrath, and formally of Rossbawn, Ballaghmore.

Suddenly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dan, and her brother Willie. Deeply regretted by her loving family Eilish, Daniel, Mairead and Annie, grandchildren Conor, Lilly, Rosie, Caoimhe, Oisín, Niamh, Conall, Jack and Ellie, brothers Jimmy and John, sisters Kathleen, Marian and Agnes, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Roskelton on Sunday evening from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday evening at 7pm to St. Fintan's Church Raheen, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm, followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Byrne - Ballyfin

The death took place on Saturday, June 8 of Daniel Byrne of O’Moore's Forest, Ballyfin.

Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen and family, Pat, Danny, Roísín and Anthony, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Monday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin on Tuesday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Liam Gorman - Clonaghadoo and Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, June 7 of Liam Gorman of Clonaghadoo, Geashill and Mountmellick.

Peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Patrick (Paddy) and his brother Paul, grandchildren Richie and Jesse and his nephew Robert. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, his sons Kevin and Liam, his daughters Pamela, Sinead and Deirdre, his mother Mary, his brothers Pat, Christy, Mike, John, Kevin, Raymond and Alan, his sisters Kay, Imelda, Rosaleen, Fiona and Marianne, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of family and friends.

Reposing in his home on Saturday from 4pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing in his home on Sunday from 2pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.35am to St Mary's Church Clonaghadoo arriving for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Clonaghadoo Cemetery.

Mary Sheeran - Abbeyleix



The death took place on Friday, June 8 of Mary Sheeran (née Anderson) of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix.

Predeceased by her husband John and sons Bernard and John. In her 86th. year. Deeply regretted by her sons Patrick Fergal and Stephen, daughters Elizabeth, Cathleen, Jackie, Christina, and Rosie, brothers Seany and Brendan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel Of Adoration adjoining the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix from 6pm on Sunday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary on Monday for 11am. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.







