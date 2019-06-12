Deaths in Laois - June 12, 2019

Christine Hickey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, June 11 of Christine (Chris) Hickey of Emmett Street, Mountmellick.



Died, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Vincent's Hopsital Mountmellick, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Joyce, brothers Eddie, Mark and Kevin, relatives and many friend.

Reposing in The Oratory at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, on Thursday from 2pm until removal at 5.15pm to St Joseph's Chuch, Mountmellick, via her family home on Emmett Street, arriving for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

John Dunne - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, June 11 of John (Sean) Dunne of Nyra, Rosenallis.

Peacefully, in the loving care of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Predeceased by his parents John and Christina and his brother Richard (Dick). Deeply regretted by his cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Wednesday from 7pm. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9am. Removal at 9.30am to St.Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Fintan Doran - Killeshin

The death took place on Monday, June 10 of Fintan Doran of Clontarf, Dublin and Keelogue, Killeshin.

Eircom retired. Peacefully, surrounded by his family. A beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Teresa, sons Eamonn and Martin, daughters Maebh and Síle, daughters-in-law Sally and Deirdre, sons-in-law Charles and Paul, grandchildren Grace, Oscar, Samuel, Cian and Aoife, and wider circle of family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Clontarf for 10am Mass followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Jim McCormack - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, June 8 of Jim McCormack of Shankill, Dublin and late of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Portlaoise, and the Courts Service.

At Blackrock Clinic. Husband of Hazel and father of Mark, Peter, Sheila and Ronald, granddad of Rachel, Jordan, Jayne, Hannah, Oscar, Harry, Emily, Jack, Rebecca and the late Thomas Ethan and great-grandad of Theo. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family and many friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Tuesday from 8pm to 9.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Aaron Kelly-Gorman - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 7 of Aaron Kelly-Gorman of Cherrygrove, Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Michael Gorman and Fiona Kelly, brothers Brandon Noah, Junaid, and sisters Cloe and Aisha, grandparents Fint and Anne, Frances Kelly, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Craig.

Reposing at his grandparents residence at Cherrygrove from 3pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

William Thompson - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, June 9 of William (Bill) Thompson of Fr. Connor Crescent, Mountrath.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Dan, sister-in-law Sheila, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30amto St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery.