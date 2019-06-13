Deaths in Laois - June 13, 2019

Ronnie Cahill - Castletown and Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, June 12 of Ronnie Cahill of Westfield, Castletown, and formerly of Shannon Street, Mountrath and Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, England.

Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne. Pre-deceased by his brother Pat. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving parents Paddy and Mary, brothers Ken and Vivian, sisters Mary and Cathleen, his loving partner Debbie and the Rooney family, aunts, uncle, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his sister Cathleen's residence at Westfield, Castletown on Friday evening from 4pm with rosary in the house at 8pm. Removal this Saturday morning to arrive at St. Edmund's Church Castletown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's cemetery Mountrath.

Thomas Butler - Durrow

The death took place on Wednesday, June 12 of Thomas (Tom) Butler of Cork Road, Durrow.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Husband of the late Phyllis, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Ann, son Barry, daughter-in-law Martina, grandaughter Lily, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Phelans Funeral Home, Durrow onThursday from 4pm. Funeral prayers at 7pm on Thursday evening followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Christine Hickey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, June 11 of Christine (Chris) Hickey of Emmett Street, Mountmellick.

Died, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Vincent's Hopsital Mountmellick, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Joyce, brothers Eddie, Mark and Kevin, relatives and many friend.

Reposing in The Oratory at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, on Thursday from 2pm until removal at 5.15pm to St Joseph's Chuch, Mountmellick, via her family home on Emmett Street, arriving for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

John Dunne - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, June 11 of John (Sean) Dunne of Nyra, Rosenallis.

Peacefully, in the loving care of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Predeceased by his parents John and Christina and his brother Richard (Dick). Deeply regretted by his cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Wednesday from 7pm. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9am. Removal at 9.30am to St.Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Fintan Doran - Killeshin

The death took place on Monday, June 10 of Fintan Doran of Clontarf, Dublin and Keelogue, Killeshin.

Eircom retired. Peacefully, surrounded by his family. A beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Teresa, sons Eamonn and Martin, daughters Maebh and Síle, daughters-in-law Sally and Deirdre, sons-in-law Charles and Paul, grandchildren Grace, Oscar, Samuel, Cian and Aoife, and wider circle of family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Clontarf for 10am Mass followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.