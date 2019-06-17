Deaths in Laois - June 17, 2019

Patsy O'Connor - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, June 16 of Patsy O'Connor of Old Mills, Stradbally, and Clonbullogue.



Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne in the presence of his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Esther, daughters Deirdre, Fiona and Aisling, his three grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers Joe, Frank, Ollie, Noel and sister Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pmuntil recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Tuesday evening. Private removal on Wednesday afternoon to arrive to The Sacred Heart Church Stradbally for 2pm Requiem Mass. Followed by Interment in Oakvale Cemetery.

Finian Keating - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, June 16 of Finian Keating of Bishopswood Road, Portarlington, and formerly Emo.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Sadly missed by his loving wife Derry, sisters Mary and Sarah Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home Monday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.10am arriving at St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Joan Greene - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, June 15 of Joan Greene of The Orchard, Stradbally.



Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her partner Daithi, her daughter Amanda, son D.J., mother Mary, brother Paul, sister Patricia, sister-in- law Julie, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home The Orchard all day Monday, recital of The Rosary at 8pm on Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.30am to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial thereafter in Moyanna Cemetery.

Diarmuid Fogarty - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, June 14 of Diarmuid Fogarty of Knockiel, Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital, in his 95th year. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and his sons George and James and his brother Paul, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, this Sunday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Monday evening at 6.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.



