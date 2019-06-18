Deaths in Laois - June 18, 2019

Anne Courtney - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, June 17 of Anne Courtney of Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully, at her daughter Heather's home at Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Loving mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all her family. Short time of Thanksgiving and Prayer at her daughter Heather's homeon Wednesday evening at 7pm. Memorial and burial in Belfast on Saturday, time to be confirmed shortly.

Bobby Kennedy - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, June 16 of Bobby (Robert) Kennedy of Cork Road, Stradbally.



Pre-deceased by his wife Rene. Sadly missed by his daughters Caroline, Iris, Jillian and son Mervyn, sons-in-law Victor, Jaime and John, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Adam, Aaron, Jack, Finn, Jorge and Sarah, sisters Rachel and Violet, brothers Larry, Johnny and Joe and extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home 6pm Monday. Removal at 6.30pm Tuesday to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Stradbally for 7pm. Funeral Service at 12 noon on Wednesday, followed by burial in Oakvale Churchyard.

Patsy O'Connor - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, June 16 of Patsy O'Connor of Old Mills, Stradbally, and Clonbullogue.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne in the presence of his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Esther, daughters Deirdre, Fiona and Aisling, his three grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers Joe, Frank, Ollie, Noel and sister Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pmuntil recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Tuesday evening. Private removal on Wednesday afternoon to arrive to The Sacred Heart Church Stradbally for 2pm Requiem Mass. Followed by Interment in Oakvale Cemetery.











