Deaths in Laois - June 19, 2019

John Joe Bennett - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, June 18 of John Joe Bennett of Hophall, Portlaoise.



Beloved husband of the late Anne and much loved father of Mary, Michael, Patricia and Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons in law, Jim, Michael and John, daughter in law Aileen, grandchildren, sister in law (Bridie Conroy), nieces , nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm on Wednesday with rosary recital at 9pm. Removal on Thursday evening at 6.30pm to Holy Cross Church, Ratheniska for 7pm prayers. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjioning cemetery.

Matthew Byrne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, June 18 of Matthew Byrne of Wolftone Street, Mountmellick.



Peacefully in his home. Deeply regretted by his brother Noel and sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, at 6.45pm arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

John Downey - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, June 18 of John Downey of Ballyroan Road, Abbeyleix.



Formerly of Stradbally and Ratheniska. Peacefully, in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gemma, son Sean, daughters Regina, Elaine and Olivia, sons-in-law Tony, Mick and Pete, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Aoife, Conor, Ruairi, Aideen, Ella lia, Cillian, Ross and Anna, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to The Church Of The Holy Cross, Ratheniska, for 2pm Requiem Mass on Thursday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter Gorman - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, June 11 of Peter Gorman of Garrons, Stradbally.



The oldest of seven sons born to Nicholas and Patricia Gorman of Garrons, Stradbally and Beckenham, Kent, England, who died on June 11 after a short illness in Capetown, South Africia. Funeral this Saturday at 10am in Capetown.

Anne Courtney - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, June 17 of Anne Courtney of Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully, at her daughter Heather's home at Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Loving mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all her family. Short time of Thanksgiving and Prayer at her daughter Heather's home on Wednesday evening at 7pm. Memorial Service will take place on Saturday at 2pm in Newtownbreda Baptist Church, 43 Newtownbreda Rd, Belfast.

Bobby Kennedy - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, June 16 of Bobby (Robert) Kennedy of Cork Road, Stradbally.

Pre-deceased by his wife Rene. Sadly missed by his daughters Caroline, Iris, Jillian and son Mervyn, sons-in-law Victor, Jaime and John, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Adam, Aaron, Jack, Finn, Jorge and Sarah, sisters Rachel and Violet, brothers Larry, Johnny and Joe and extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home 6pm Monday. Removal at 6.30pm Tuesday to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Stradbally for 7pm. Funeral Service at 12 noon on Wednesday, followed by burial in Oakvale Churchyard.

Patsy O'Connor - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, June 16 of Patsy O'Connor of Old Mills, Stradbally, and Clonbullogue.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne in the presence of his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Esther, daughters Deirdre, Fiona and Aisling, his three grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers Joe, Frank, Ollie, Noel and sister Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pmuntil recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Tuesday evening. Private removal on Wednesday afternoon to arrive to The Sacred Heart Church Stradbally for 2pm Requiem Mass. Followed by Interment in Oakvale Cemetery.