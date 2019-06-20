Deaths in Laois - June 20, 2019

Paddy Byrne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, June 19 of Paddy Byrne of 13 Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick.

Suddenly, at his residence.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Siobhán Power - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Wednesday, June 19 of Siobhán Power of Quinagh, Ballinacarrig, Carlow and Clonagh, Ballickmoyler.

After a short illness at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved daughter of James and Esther and much loved sister of Colleen, Niamh and James Jnr. She will be sadly missed by her loving parents, brother, sisters, aunts, uncles, relatives, Carers and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

John Joe Bennett - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, June 18 of John Joe Bennett of Hophall, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of the late Anne and much loved father of Mary, Michael, Patricia and Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons in law, Jim, Michael and John, daughter in law Aileen, grandchildren, sister in law (Bridie Conroy), nieces , nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm on Wednesday with rosary recital at 9pm. Removal on Thursday evening at 6.30pm to Holy Cross Church, Ratheniska for 7pm prayers. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjioning cemetery.

Matthew Byrne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, June 18 of Matthew Byrne of Wolftone Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully in his home. Deeply regretted by his brother Noel and sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, at 6.45pm arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

John Downey - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, June 18 of John Downey of Ballyroan Road, Abbeyleix.

Formerly of Stradbally and Ratheniska. Peacefully, in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gemma, son Sean, daughters Regina, Elaine and Olivia, sons-in-law Tony, Mick and Pete, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Aoife, Conor, Ruairi, Aideen, Ella lia, Cillian, Ross and Anna, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to The Church Of The Holy Cross, Ratheniska, for 2pm Requiem Mass on Thursday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter Gorman - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, June 11 of Peter Gorman of Garrons, Stradbally.

The oldest of seven sons born to Nicholas and Patricia Gorman of Garrons, Stradbally and Beckenham, Kent, England, who died on June 11 after a short illness in Capetown, South Africia. Funeral this Saturday at 10am in Capetown.

Anne Courtney - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, June 17 of Anne Courtney of Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully, at her daughter Heather's home at Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Loving mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all her family. Short time of Thanksgiving and Prayer at her daughter Heather's home on Wednesday evening at 7pm. Memorial Service will take place on Saturday at 2pm in Newtownbreda Baptist Church, 43 Newtownbreda Rd, Belfast.