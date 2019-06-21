Deaths in Laois - June 21, 2019

Joseph O'Callaghan - Emo

The death took place on Friday, June 21 of Joseph O'Callaghan of Killimy, Emo.



Retired Principal of Emo N.S. Peacefully, in the care of the Matron & Staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Anna. Deeply regretted by his daughters Ann Maria, Emer and Nuala, his sister (Sr. M. Enda), sons-in-law Ramesh, Ber and Dave, grandchildren Kiara and Una, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Droimnin Nursing Home on Sunday from 6pm, Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 11.10am, arriving at St. Pauls Church, Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the New Cemetery, Emo.

Sr Francis Conway - Ballylinan

The death took place on Thursday, June 20 of Sr. Francis Conway of St. Leo's Convent, Carlow Town and formerly of Ballylinan.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the sisters and staff of Catherine McAuley Nursing Home Beaumont, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents James and Elizabeth, brothers Mick, Séamus, Liam, Eamon and Paddy, sisters Sheila and Betty. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, the Community of St. Leo’s, relatives and friends

Reposing in the Convent Chapel on Saturday from 2pm with prayers at 4.45pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.



Christina Swayne - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, June 30 of Christina Swayne (née Hickey) of Court Square, Stradbally.

Deeply regretted by her husband Larry, daughter Marie, sons Michael, Patrick and Kenneth, sisters Mary and Kitty, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally, on Saturday from 1pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning, by Malone Funeral Directors, to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in Oakvale Cemetery.

Paddy Byrne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, June 19 of Paddy Byrne of 13 Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick.

(Byrne Tyres). Died suddenly at his residence. Loving husband of the late Marcella. Deeply regretted by his loving family Marcella, Shirley, Nicholas and Caroline, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren , extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at his residence on Friday from 2pm with Removal at 6.20pm arriving St Joseph's Church Mountmellick at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery Clonaghadoo.

Siobhán Power - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Wednesday, June 19 of Siobhán Power of Quinagh, Ballinacarrig, Carlow and Clonagh, Ballickmoyler.

After a short illness at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved daughter of James and Esther and much loved sister of Colleen, Niamh and James Jnr. She will be sadly missed by her loving parents, brother, sisters, aunts, uncles, relatives, Carers and friends.

Reposing at her home, Ballinacarrig, Quinagh, Carlow on Friday from 2pm with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St Abban’s Church, Killeen arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne Courtney - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Monday, June 17 of Anne Courtney of Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Peacefully, at her daughter Heather's home at Arles, Ballickmoyler.

Loving mother and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all her family. Short time of Thanksgiving and Prayer at her daughter Heather's home on Wednesday evening at 7pm. Memorial Service will take place on Saturday at 2pm in Newtownbreda Baptist Church, 43 Newtownbreda Rd, Belfast.